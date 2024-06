Axsome Resolves Patent Litigation With Unichem - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) has entered into a settlement agreement with Unichem Laboratories resolving patent litigation related to Axsome's product Sunosi. The agreement permits Unichem to begin selling its generic version of Sunosi on June 30, 2042, or earlier under certain circumstances. Similar patent litigation brought by Axsome against other companies remains pending.

The litigation resulted from submission by Unichem of an Abbreviated New Drug Application to the FDA seeking approval to market a generic equivalent of Sunosi in the United States.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.