Azitra's ATR-04 Gets FDA Fast Track Designation For Skin Rash Linked To EGFR Inhibitors

(RTTNews) - Azitra, Inc. (AZTR) Wednesday announced the receipt of Fast Track Designation from the FDA for ATR-04, a topical treatment targeting moderate to severe skin rash linked to Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor inhibitors or EGFRi, and their associated dermal toxicity.

ATR-04 is a live biotherapeutic product featuring an engineered strain of Staphylococcus epidermidis.

Azitra intends to begin a Phase 1/2 clinical trial involving patients with skin toxicity from EGFR inhibitors by the end of 2024.