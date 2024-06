AZZ Appoints Crawford As CFO

(RTTNews) - Monday, AZZ Inc. (AZZ) announced the appointment of Jason Crawford as chief financial officer succeeding Philip Schlom.

The company stated that Schlom will remain a consultant to facilitate the smooth transition of his responsibilities to Crawford.

Crawford brings over 20 years of experience in senior accounting and finance roles. He joined Precoat Metals/Sequa Corporation in 2012 and has served in various finance leadership positions. Previously he had served as Precoat Metals' CFO before AZZ's acquisition and integration of Precoat Metals in 2022.