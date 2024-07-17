Babcock Intl FY24 Underlying Earnings Climb, Revenue Flat; Proposes Dividend; Backs FY25 View

(RTTNews) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L), an aerospace, defense and security company, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2024 underlying basic earnings per share climbed to 30.8 pence from 17.7 pence last year.

Underlying operating profit was 237.8 million pounds, higher than last year's 177.9 million pounds, reflecting strong operating performance, particularly the Nuclear, Land and Aviation sectors.

Underlying operating margin improved to 5.4 percent from 4.0 percent a year ago.

Underlying operating profit excluding Type 31 loss was 327.8 million pounds, compared to 278.0 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue remained flat at 4.4 billion pounds. On an organic basis, revenue grew 11 percent, driven by 29 percent growth in Nuclear and 17 percent growth in Land.

Contract backlog went up 9 percent to 10.3 billion pounds from prior year's 9.5 billion pounds.

Further, the company proposed a fiscal 2024 final dividend of 3.3 pence, resulting in full year dividend per share of 5.0 pence. No dividend was paid last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, Babcock continues to expect a further year of progress, and reiterated medium term guidance.

The company expects to announce fiscal 2024 preliminary results on July 26.

