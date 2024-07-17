|
17.07.2024 08:47:47
Babcock Intl FY24 Underlying Earnings Climb, Revenue Flat; Proposes Dividend; Backs FY25 View
(RTTNews) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L), an aerospace, defense and security company, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2024 underlying basic earnings per share climbed to 30.8 pence from 17.7 pence last year.
Underlying operating profit was 237.8 million pounds, higher than last year's 177.9 million pounds, reflecting strong operating performance, particularly the Nuclear, Land and Aviation sectors.
Underlying operating margin improved to 5.4 percent from 4.0 percent a year ago.
Underlying operating profit excluding Type 31 loss was 327.8 million pounds, compared to 278.0 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue remained flat at 4.4 billion pounds. On an organic basis, revenue grew 11 percent, driven by 29 percent growth in Nuclear and 17 percent growth in Land.
Contract backlog went up 9 percent to 10.3 billion pounds from prior year's 9.5 billion pounds.
Further, the company proposed a fiscal 2024 final dividend of 3.3 pence, resulting in full year dividend per share of 5.0 pence. No dividend was paid last year.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, Babcock continues to expect a further year of progress, and reiterated medium term guidance.
The company expects to announce fiscal 2024 preliminary results on July 26.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX fester -- Wall Street höher - Dow knackt erneut Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Markt ziehen am Donnerstag an. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.