01.08.2024 12:13:44

Ball Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $158 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $173 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $232 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $2.959 billion from $3.067 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $158 Mln. vs. $173 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.959 Bln vs. $3.067 Bln last year.

