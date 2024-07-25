25.07.2024 14:58:04

Bally's Agrees To Be Acquired By Standard General For 4.6 Bln; Stock Surges In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Bally's Corporation (BALY), a casino-entertainment company, Thursday said it has signed an agreement with its largest shareholder Standard General L.P. to acquire the company for about $4.6 billion in enterprise value. Bally's shares were more than 22 percent up in pre-market to $16.59.

"The addition of four complementary properties through this merger to our existing 15 domestic casino properties will add further geographic and market diversity to our portfolio. With QC&E's development pipeline recently completed or already well underway, we see a path toward additional revenue and EBITDAR growth and value accretion as those projects are completed in 2025," said Robeson Reeves, Bally's Chief Executive Officer.

The purchase price of $18.25 per share represents a 71 percent premium over the company's 30-day volume weighted average share price as of March 8, 2024, the last trading day before the disclosure of Standard General's initial cash acquisition proposal of $15 per share.

Upon closing the transaction, Bally's will combine with The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc., a regional casino operator majority-owned by funds managed by Standard General.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

Bally's stock had closed at $13.52, down 3,7 percent on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $7.28 - $16.96 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc Registered Shs 15,00 21,95% Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX verliert -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Freitagshandel klar tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen