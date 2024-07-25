|
25.07.2024 14:58:04
Bally's Agrees To Be Acquired By Standard General For 4.6 Bln; Stock Surges In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Bally's Corporation (BALY), a casino-entertainment company, Thursday said it has signed an agreement with its largest shareholder Standard General L.P. to acquire the company for about $4.6 billion in enterprise value. Bally's shares were more than 22 percent up in pre-market to $16.59.
"The addition of four complementary properties through this merger to our existing 15 domestic casino properties will add further geographic and market diversity to our portfolio. With QC&E's development pipeline recently completed or already well underway, we see a path toward additional revenue and EBITDAR growth and value accretion as those projects are completed in 2025," said Robeson Reeves, Bally's Chief Executive Officer.
The purchase price of $18.25 per share represents a 71 percent premium over the company's 30-day volume weighted average share price as of March 8, 2024, the last trading day before the disclosure of Standard General's initial cash acquisition proposal of $15 per share.
Upon closing the transaction, Bally's will combine with The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc., a regional casino operator majority-owned by funds managed by Standard General.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025.
Bally's stock had closed at $13.52, down 3,7 percent on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $7.28 - $16.96 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
30.04.24
|Ausblick: Twin River Worldwide verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.24
|Ausblick: Twin River Worldwide präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|15,00
|21,95%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX verliert -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Freitagshandel klar tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.