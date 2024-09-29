Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

|
CapesizeThis week saw significant positive momentum in the Capesize market. The BCI 5TC surged by $3,436, closing the week at $30,598, driven largely by robust activity in the North Atlantic region. Monday began with an encouraging uptick in both the Pacific and North Atlantic, pushing the BCI to $27,162. Despite some uncertainty in the Pacific due to a miner withdrawing from the market, overall demand for forward dates provided support mid-week. The South Brazil and West Africa to China markets remained relatively subdued but showed resilience as offers held firm at $28 on C3 and above. North Atlantic routes played a key role throughout the week, with consistent gains in transatlantic and fronthaul routes. By Thursday, the C8 index surged by $6,535 to $29,071, driven by key fixtures from a major charterer followed by a further increase of $2,715 on Friday, to end the week at $31,786. Overall, while the Pacific basin experienced some flatness, the Atlantic strength propelled the market forward, leading to a bullish end to the week.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
