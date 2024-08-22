Banyan Group the Most Awarded Developer for Asia/Pacific in the International Property Awards 2024/5

|
The Group scoops no less than 12 accolades in the prestigious awardsPHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 August 2024 - Banyan Group Residences, one of the leading and most pioneering property developers in Thailand has received an impressive 12 accolades in this year's Asia Pacific International Property Awards 2024-25, more than any other developer in the region.
The prestigious awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.
"An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence and so we are thrilled to have secured no less than 12 accolades this year, said Banyan Group Founder and Executive Chairman K P Ho.
Banyan Group Residences secured the highest number of awards of any developer in Thailand.
"This recognition is a true testament to the hard work and talent of our entire team. Our dedication to innovation, exceptional design, and creating amazing experiences for our customers has led us to become a leader in Thailand's luxury development. The awards solidify our position to keep pushing the boundaries of luxury living in Asia and beyond," said Mr Ho.
The 2024-2025 International Property Awards won by Banyan Group Residences are as follows:
From left to right,
About Banyan Group
Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans across 80 hotels and resorts, over 60 spas and galleries, and 14 branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme withBanyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Management Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.
