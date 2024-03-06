06.03.2024 08:58:55

BASF Renames Dispersions Plants In China - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BASF said it is changing the name of two dispersions plants in China, BASF Paper Chemicals Huizhou and BASF Paper Chemicals Jiangsu, to BASF Specialty Material Huizhou and BASF Specialty Material Jiangsu, respectively.

Jeff Liu, Business Director, Dispersions Greater China, BASF, said, "Besides supplying paper coatings, these two production plants also supply a wide range of water-based polymer dispersions to various industries, including construction, paints, personal care, and more. Therefore, the original names did not fully represent the full scope of our capabilities."

