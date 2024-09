Bavarian Nordic: Mpox Vaccine Receives Prequalification From WHO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic (BVNKF.PK) announced the company has obtained prequalification from the World Health Organization for IMVANEX, or MVA-BN, as the first mpox vaccine to be added to the WHO prequalification list. A prequalification or secondary, an emergency use listing is a prerequisite for governments and organizations like Gavi, UNICEF and others to procure and distribute vaccines in African countries.

MVA-BN is indicated for active immunization against smallpox, mpox, and related orthopoxvirus infections and disease in all adults 18 years of age and older.

