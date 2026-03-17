Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note on Tuesday with investors assessing reports about the ongoing war in the Middle East and the potential impact of the conflict on global economic growth.

Investors are also awaiting the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve this Wednesday. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcements are due on Thursday.

VersaBank will be in focus after the bank announced it has commenced a critical initiative to add foreign exchange functionality and other enhancements to its proprietary VersaView blockchain interface technology to support the commercialization of its Real Bank Tokenized Deposits.

Telesat Corporation (TSAT) reported a net loss of $530 million for the year ended December 2025, compared to a loss of $302 million for the prior year. Telesat net loss for the quarter ended December 2025 was $433 million compared to a $447 million loss in the prior year.

The Canadian market closed higher on Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak. Data showing a slowdown in annual inflation growth, and slightly easing concerns about the oil blockade in the gulf contributed to market's rise.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a strong gain of 334.72 points or 1.03% at 32,876.65.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after a cautious session as oil prices fluctuated, and U.S. President Donald Trump sought to delay his upcoming trip to China.

European stocks are gaining some ground in positive territory today with investors assessing the reports from Middle East, and looking ahead to upcoming monetary policy announcements from major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. The Swiss National Bank is also scheduled to announce its monetary policy this week.

https://www.rttnews.com/3631313/asian-shares-mixed-as-oil-prices-fluctuate.aspx?type=acom

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $2.50 or about 2.65% at $96.00 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $11.50 or 0.23% at $5,013.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.272 or 0.34% at $80.410 an ounce.