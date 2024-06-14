Bay Street Likely To Open On Subdued Note

(RTTNews) - Lower futures and weakness in European markets point to a subdued start for Canadian stocks Friday morning. However, firm metal prices could trigger some strong buying in the materials sector and help limit market's downside.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's manufacturing sales rose 1.2% from a month earlier in April, rebounding from a 2.1% decline in the previous month. Wholesale sales in Canada were up 2.4% in April, from -1.1% in March.

In company news, Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO), a Canadian retailer, announced on Friday that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker in order to repurchase its shares under the previously announced normal course issuer bid.

Earlier, Loblaw had announced that it received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to purchase up to 15.336 million shares, representing approximately 5% of the 306.737 shares outstanding as of April 22.

Canadian stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday as fading hopes of a series of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, and weak commodity prices rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 263.44 points or 1.2% at 21,698.11, off the session's low of 21,680.06.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday after Beijing slammed EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles as protectionist behavior and indicated it would take countermeasures in an escalating trade dispute. Signs of slowing inflation in the U.S. helped to limit regional losses to some extent.

European stocks are notably lower, extending losses from the previous session amid political uncertainty as election campaigns in the U.K. and France continue.

Political uncertainty in France weighed after the country's finance chief warned that a new left-wing coalition coming to power in France would lead to the country's exit from the European Union.

Elsewhere, Nigel Farage's Reform UK has surpassed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives in a YouGov poll.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.18 or 0.23% at $78.80 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $30.60 or 1.32% at $2,348.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.234 or 0.81% at $29.300 an ounce.