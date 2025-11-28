Bay Street Likely To Open Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Slightly higher Canadian and U.S. futures point to a marginally positive start for the Canadian market on Friday. The GDP data may impact the mood.

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release the GDP data at 8:30 AM ET.

Trading in the futures segment was disrupted due to an outage on CME Group's platform. According to CME, the outage was due to a technical issue at CyrusOne data centers.

The outage reportedly began early in Asian trading and is still going on, is reportedly one of the longest in years.

The Canadian market closed higher on Thursday, extending previous session's rise, as expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut gathered more steam.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled at 31,196.71, up by 16.46 points or 0.05%.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as China industrial profits data disappointed and China Vanke proposed to delay repayment of an onshore bond, rekindling worries about China's property market.

European stocks are somewhat subdued in lackluster trade today with investors assessing the latest batch of regional and U.S. economic data and looking ahead to fresh reports for direction.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures were up $0.43 or 0.73%, at $59.08 a barrel.

Gold futures moved up $19.10 or 0.45 percent to $4,221.40 an ounce, while Silver futures gained $1.043 or 1.95% at $54.650 an ounce.