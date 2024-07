BBVA shareholders overwhelmingly approve capital increase for Banco Sabadell integration

“With 96 percent of votes in favor, the shareholders have given “their overwhelming support to the capital increase needed to extend our offer to Banco Sabadell shareholders,” BBVA Chair Carlos Torres Vila said. During his speech, he said that this combination will allow the bank to gain scale and undertake the necessary investments in technology required to compete at a global level. Today “marks a very important milestone to move ahead with the most attractive project in European banking,” he underlined at the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting this Friday in Bilbao. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao