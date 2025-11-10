Bechtle Designates COO Konstantin Ebert As Successor To CEO Thomas Olemotz

(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), a German IT service provider, announced Monday that it has designated Konstantin Ebert, currently Chief Operating Officer, as the successor to current CEO Thomas Olemotz.

Olemotz's contract runs until December 31, 2026, and he is set to remain in his role throughout the coming year.

Bechtle's Supervisory Board has resolved to extend Ebert's term on the Executive Board by three years, through to December 31, 2028.

The company plans to adopt the formal resolution at the Supervisory Board meeting on February 4, 2026.

Ebert, aged 54, joined Bechtle in 2021 as Executive Vice President and became a member of the Executive Board on January 1, 2024. In his current role as COO, Ebert oversees multichannel operations across France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

He previously spent four years as a manager at TeamViewer and nine years at NetApp, where he held various international leadership roles.

Olemotz joined Bechtle in 2007 as Chief Financial Officer. He succeeded company founder Ralf Klenk as CEO, and was formally appointed to chair the Executive Board in June 2010.

The company added that starting January 1, 2026, Christian Jehle will assume responsibility for the areas currently overseen by Olemotz in the finance domain as CFO. Jehle's contract runs until December 31, 2028.

Klaus Winkler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bechtle, said, "Over the past five years, Konstantin Ebert has driven Bechtle's international expansion with impressive momentum and played a key role in the strategic transformation into a multichannel organisation. With him, a firm believer in the European idea and a true team player will chair the Executive Board—someone who truly embodies Bechtle's values and brings fresh impetus to the company's ongoing development."

In Germany, Bechtle shares were gaining around 2.3 percent to trade at 35.04 euros.