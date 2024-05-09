BEN Achieves HIPAA Compliance for Healthcare AI Assistants

Brand Engagement Network (BEN) (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of personalized customer engagement AI, today announced that its platform is Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant. In meeting the standards for HIPAA compliance, BEN has demonstrated that its AI-driven virtual assistant solutions meet the highest requirements for secure handling of sensitive patient data.

In an audit conducted by A-LIGN, BEN was confirmed to meet HIPAA standards for ensuring the security and privacy of consumers’ data. Confirmation of HIPAA compliance reinforces BEN’s commitment to protecting patient healthcare information, while also strengthening BEN’s relationships with both healthcare partners and consumers. Businesses in the healthcare industry and the patients they serve can rest assured with the data security and privacy practices for BEN’s virtual AI assistants that support customer-facing operations in healthcare settings.

"We are proud to prove our dedication to protecting patient information through A-LIGN’s validation of BEN’s HIPAA compliance and look forward to building partner and consumer trust in our solutions by continuing to uphold that commitment in real-world operations,” said BEN Chief Executive Officer, Michael Zacharski. "Mitigating potential security risks and vulnerabilities that could impact patient data is a foundational element of BEN’s mission to improving customer experiences. By protecting private information, BEN is reassuring healthcare professionals and patients of our commitment to them, and we are excited to validate that capability with this achievement.”

"Congratulations to Brand Engagement Network Inc. for achieving HIPAA compliance, which is a widely recognized signal of trust and security in the healthcare industry," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It’s great to work with organizations like Brand Engagement Network Inc. who understand the value of expertise in ensuring that all requirements for compliance are appropriately vetted and tested.”

For more information about BEN please visit: www.beninc.ai.

About BEN

BEN (Brand Engagement Network) is a leading provider of conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN delivers highly personalized, multi-modal (text, voice, and vision) AI engagement, with a focus on industries where there is a massive workforce gap and an opportunity to transform how consumers engage with networks, providers, and brands. The backbone of BEN’s success is a rich portfolio of conversational AI applications that drive better customer experience, increased automation and operational efficiencies. Powered by a proprietary large language model developed based on years of research and development from leading experts in AI and advanced security methodologies, BEN seeks to partner with companies with complementary capabilities and networks to enable meaningful business outcomes.

