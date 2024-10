Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Opendoor Technologies vs. Realty Income

Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) represent two very different ways to invest in the real estate market. Opendoor streamlines home sales by making instant cash offers for houses, repairing them, and relisting them for sale on its first-party online marketplace. Realty Income is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys and rents out thousands of commercial properties to a wide range of businesses.Opendoor initially impressed growth-oriented investors, while Realty Income mostly attracted conservative dividend investors. But over the past three years, Opendoor's stock plunged 90% as Realty Income's stock only dipped 2%. Let's see why Realty Income outperformed Opendoor by such a wide margin -- and if it's still the better buy as interest rates gradually decline.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool