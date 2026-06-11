Marvell Technology Group Aktie
WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051
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11.06.2026 15:23:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Marvell Technology vs. Broadcom
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure space. They design custom AI processors and networking components, such as switches and routers, which are in terrific demand from hyperscalers and pure-play AI companies, as they help them run AI workloads seamlessly and cost-effectively in data centers.However, both stocks have witnessed contrasting fortunes on the stock market this year. While shares of Marvell have nearly tripled so far in 2026, Broadcom stock has risen just 13%. Marvell's parabolic rise has been fueled by positive sentiment around the stock following praise from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who believes that it could become a $1 trillion company.Broadcom, meanwhile, plunged despite delivering solid results recently, as investors were expecting stronger growth from the company. Does this mean Marvell is the better AI semiconductor stock to buy right now? Or should investors consider using Broadcom's underperformance as a buying opportunity and load up on its shares before it steps on the gas?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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