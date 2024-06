Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: UiPath vs. C3.ai

Companies focused on artificial intelligence (AI) can be compelling investments these days since this market is expanding rapidly. The industry is forecast to grow from $242 billion in 2023 to $739 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 17%.Two attractive AI businesses are UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI). Each provides AI software used by customers to automate aspects of their operations. This approach has enabled both companies to flourish.But if you had to choose just one, which makes the better AI investment? The answer isn't straightforward, since each company has different strengths and weaknesses. Here is a look at UiPath and C3.ai to help you assess which makes a better long-term investment.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel