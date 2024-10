Better Biotech Stock: Wave Life Sciences vs. Sarepta Therapeutics

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) are both riskier than the typical biotech , even when considering their stage of maturity. But with more uncertainty often comes more upside for risk-tolerant investors, and both companies are without a doubt on the very forefront of medicine, pushing the envelope beyond what was previously possible.Still, there's a clear winner here from an investment perspective, so let's analyze which is the better biotech stock so that daring investors will know which one to buy.Wave is a genetic medicine-focused biotech that doesn't yet have any products on the market. But its phase 2 program for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) could be a winner, on the basis of the company's latest data update.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool