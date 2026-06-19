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WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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20.06.2026 00:43:00
Better Buy: AMD vs. Intel After Intel's Monster Run
For most of the past decade, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were moving in opposite directions. AMD kept taking market share in processors and pushed hard into artificial intelligence (AI) chips, while Intel struggled through manufacturing delays and management turnover. Then Intel's stock came alive. Shares have surged more than 500% over the past year.AMD has been a winner too, with its stock up more than 300% over the same stretch. But Intel's run has been the faster of the two, narrowing a gap that not long ago looked permanent.So after a rally like that, which of these chip rivals is the better buy today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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