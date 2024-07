Better Cloud Stock: Datadog vs. PagerDuty

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) both help IT teams monitor and manage their software and hardware infrastructure through cloud-based services. Datadog's platform provides IT professionals with real-time visibility into a company's infrastructure, applications, and logs through unified dashboards. That streamlined approach helps them spot potential problems before they become more serious issues. PagerDuty 's platform helps IT professionals quickly respond to major incidents by organizing their on-call schedules, escalation policies, and alert mechanisms.Datadog and PagerDuty both went public in 2019. Datadog's stock has surged 388% since its IPO, but PagerDuty still trades about 8% below its debut price. Let's see why the proactive player outperformed the reactive one by such a wide margin.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool