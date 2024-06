Better Cruise Line Stock: Royal Caribbean vs. Norwegian

After a brutal pandemic, the cruise line industry has not only recovered but also benefited from record bookings. This has been a boon, especially to the second- and third-largest cruise line stocks, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), which are locked in a competitive battle with the largest company in this space, Carnival Corp.Although both Royal Caribbean and Norwegian face similar challenges, one probably holds greater potential to sail to higher returns. Let's take a closer look to see how each company compares.The cruise industry appears to have bounced back from the worst period in its history, the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 15-month shutdown induced by the pandemic, each company had to let most of its staff go and borrow money to keep their businesses afloat while they earned almost no revenue. And even when they sailed again in mid-2021, it took several quarters to fill ships back to capacity.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel