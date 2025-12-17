NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
17.12.2025 10:15:00
Better Cryptocurrency to Buy Now With $4,000: XRP (Ripple) vs. Dogecoin
Believe it or not, there are some investors out there who would say that both XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are both meme coins. In practice, that claim simply isn't true, but the chatter certainly helps to muddy the waters when it comes to practical questions like where to place a $4,000 investment of your hard-earned money.Which of these cryptos warrants investment, and under what conditions? Let's dive in and address those questions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!