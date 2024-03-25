Beyond, Inc. Names Carlisha Robinson Chief Customer Officer Leading User Experience Across Suite of Brands

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BYON), owner of online retail giants Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Zulily, today announced the promotion of Carlisha Robinson to Chief Customer Officer, effective immediately. In her new role, she’s responsible for all product management and user experience (UX) functions across the company, overseeing our customer file, enhancing our loyalty program, improving customer service, and launching Beyond+ product and service offerings.

"Carlisha’s intensity for the customer and vendor aligns with the tempo and tenor our company must have,” said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of the Beyond, Inc. Board of Directors. The launch of Overstock.com this week, the launch of Zulily.com in late Q2, and other significant partnership and brand launches we’re working on require the laser focus Carlisha brings to everything she touches.”

Robinson, who joined the company as Chief Product Officer in 2022, has 30 years of expertise in technology and customer experience with a proven track record of driving product innovation and growth. She has been instrumental in the transformation of Beyond, Inc.

"Carlisha's commitment to customer-centricity and innovation combined with her leadership qualities make her the ideal candidate to guide us into the future and help us improve the end-to-end customer experience,” said Chandra Holt, Chief Executive Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond and related brands. "With her strategic vision and understanding of customer wants and needs, I am confident in Carlisha’s ability to elevate the user experience and deliver unmatched value to our customers."

Robinson earned her "tiger stripes” from Grambling State University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics. Her full bio is available here and her headshot can be downloaded here.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Midvale, Utah, is an ecommerce expert with a singular focus: connecting consumers with products and services that unlock their homes’ potential. The Company owns Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, Baby & Beyond, Zulily, and other related brands and associated intellectual property. It’s suite of online shopping brands feature millions of products for various life stages that millions of customers visit each month. Beyond regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Beyond.com.

Beyond, Bed Bath & Beyond, Welcome Rewards, Zulily, Overstock and Overstock Government are trademarks of Beyond, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

