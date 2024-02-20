Beyond Appoints Marcus Lemonis As Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - Beyond, Inc. (BYON), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock.com, and other online retail brands, announced Tuesday that it appointed Marcus Lemonis as Executive Chairman of the board of directors, effective today.

Lemonis has been a director of Beyond since October 2023 and the Chairman of its board since December 2023. As Executive Chairman, Lemonis will work closely with the management team to lead and execute Beyond's strategic priorities, including expanding customer offerings, driving operational excellence, and enhancing shareholder value.

With more than 25 years of experience in business development and retail growth, Lemonis brings broad expertise in growing and scaling companies from the inside out. He is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Camping World Holdings, Inc.

In connection with Lemonis's service as Executive Chairman, he will receive no salary or guaranteed equity. Rather, his compensation will be comprised entirely of performance-based stock options with rigorous stock price hurdles to clearly align his compensation with the creation of meaningful, long-term stockholder value above the trading price of Beyond's common stock when Lemonis joined the Board.