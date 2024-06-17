Beyond Eliminates Co-Chief Executive Roles And Dual Chief Merchant Roles Amid Structural Changes

(RTTNews) - Beyond, Inc. (BYON), owner of Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond and Zulily, announced Monday structural changes to its leadership team and broader organization which are laser focused on driving efficiencies.

As part of the structural changes, the company has eliminated the roles of Co-Chief Executive, expanded the role of Executive Chairman and eliminated the dual Chief Merchant roles.

Concurrent with these structural changes, Chandra Holt has departed the Company, the marketing and merchandising leadership functions have been streamlined across all three brands, and Dave Nielsen has been appointed President, overseeing the marketing, merchandising, and supply chain functions for Beyond.

Adrianne Lee will continue in her role as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, and Marcus Lemonis will continue in his increasingly active role as Executive Chairman.

The changes have been approved by the Company's board of directors and are effective immediately.