Billionaire Bill Ackman Has Close to 20% of His Portfolio in 1 Magnificent Travel Stock

Bill Ackman is one of the most followed investors of the 21st century. The billionaire and manager of the $10 billion-plus hedge fund Pershing Square espouses a Warren Buffett-style investing strategy. He aims to build a concentrated portfolio of high-quality stocks that he can hold for many years. Many of Ackman's stock positions are over 10% of his portfolio. One stock he has owned since 2018 is Hilton Hotels (NYSE: HLT). Shares are up close to 200% since the beginning of 2018, and it now makes up 18.5% of the Pershing Square portfolio.Here's why Ackman may be attracted to the storied hotel brand, and why the stock is a perfect play on the growth of global travel.