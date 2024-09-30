|
30.09.2024 13:45:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has Close to 20% of His Portfolio in 1 Magnificent Travel Stock
Bill Ackman is one of the most followed investors of the 21st century. The billionaire and manager of the $10 billion-plus hedge fund Pershing Square espouses a Warren Buffett-style investing strategy. He aims to build a concentrated portfolio of high-quality stocks that he can hold for many years. Many of Ackman's stock positions are over 10% of his portfolio. One stock he has owned since 2018 is Hilton Hotels (NYSE: HLT). Shares are up close to 200% since the beginning of 2018, and it now makes up 18.5% of the Pershing Square portfolio.Here's why Ackman may be attracted to the storied hotel brand, and why the stock is a perfect play on the growth of global travel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!