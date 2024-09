Billionaire Daniel Loeb Goes Bargain Hunting: 2 Stocks He Just Bought

Investors looking to beat the market could do worse than following the example of Daniel Loeb . The billionaire is the money manager for Third Point, the hedge fund he founded nearly thirty years ago. During that time, he turned $3.4 billion in seed money into a financial powerhouse with nearly $12 billion in assets under management.Loeb has been called "one of the most successful hedge fund managers of his generation" by The Wall Street Journal, generating average annualized returns of 16% over the span of 28 years, beating the returns of the S&P 500 by nearly 6%.The billionaire investor has long stressed investing in "high-quality companies trading at reasonable valuations" but doesn't lose sight of "their prospective growth."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool