23.07.2024 12:12:00
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Has a New IPO -- Here's What You Need to Know About It
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is launching a new investment fund called Pershing Square USA, which will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PSUS. While the fund's fee structure is significantly higher than most publicly traded funds, Ackman's track record speaks for itself. In this video, I give a rundown of the important information you should know before deciding to invest.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of July 18, 2024. The video was published on July 19, 2024.
