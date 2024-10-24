|
24.10.2024 12:00:00
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman's $277 Million Bet on the U.S. Presidential Election
The U.S. presidential election is just days away. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump tied in the polls and the election is likely going to come down to the wire.Investors are thinking about the outcome and trying to position their portfolios for either a quick gain after the results or creating a longer-term strategy based on which candidate will win and which party will control Congress. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman and his fund Pershing Square Holdings are among these investors and hold positions that could swing one way or the other based on whether Harris or Trump wins. Here's Bill Ackman's $277 million bet on the election.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!