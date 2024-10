Billionaire Investor Pushes for Changes at CVS. Is Now the Time to Buy the Stock?

Billionaire investor Larry Robbins of hedge fund Glenview Capital Management has taken a large stake in healthcare company CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and has met with management on ways to help turn around the struggling business. According to The Wall Street Journal, Glenview has amassed about a $700 million stake in the company. Meanwhile, according to CNBC, CVS has met with advisors to conduct a strategic review of its business. The review started before Glenview became involved. The question is: With a billionaire investor taking a large stake in CVS, should other investors follow suit?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool