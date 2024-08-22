|
22.08.2024 11:50:00
Billionaire Ken Griffin Nearly Doubled His Stake in Apple Stock in Q2. Here's Why It Could Pay Off Big Time.
It's not surprising that billionaire Ken Griffin's Citadel Advisors hedge fund owns shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). After all, Apple is the world's biggest company based on market cap. And Citadel's portfolio includes so many stocks I lost count skimming through its latest 13-F regulatory filing. However, what might be less expected is how bullish Griffin is about Apple these days. Warren Buffett recently sold a big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway's position in Apple. On the other hand, Griffin nearly doubled his stake in Apple in Q2. Here's why his move could pay off big time. Griffin has a long history with Apple. He first initiated a new position in the iPhone maker in the second quarter of 2013. This was nearly five years before Buffett first bought Apple, by the way. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
