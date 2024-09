Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Added This Hot Dividend Growth Stock to His Portfolio

It can pay to track the investing legends. Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller put up 30% returns for 30 years when running his hedge fund, and he never had a down year for his investors. Clearly, he is one of the best investors out there, making it worthwhile to track what he is buying and selling.While you shouldn't blindly follow the investing legends, it can be a great source of inspiration for potential new stocks to buy. Luckily for individuals, large investment funds are required to disclose their buys and sells and overall portfolio each quarter. Recently, Druckenmiller's family office disclosed a new position in growing dividend payer Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). Even though the stock has posted a total return of 36% year to date, Druckenmiller is indicating that he is still bullish on the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool