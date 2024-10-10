|
10.10.2024 10:51:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Sold 88% of Duquesne's Stake in Nvidia and Is Piling Into 2 Unstoppable Stocks
Important data releases aren't hard to come by on Wall Street. Monthly employment and inflation reports, coupled with earnings season (i.e., six weeks packed full of operating results from public companies), can make it easy for important data to fly under the radar.While most investors were focused on the heart of earnings season in mid-August, as well as the release of the July inflation report, they may have missed the deadline for Wall Street's smartest and most-successful money managers to file their Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F provides a clear snapshot of which stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) the top money managers purchased and sold in the latest quarter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!