26.10.2024 09:30:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Sold Nvidia Stock: Here's What He Is Buying Instead
Stanley Druckenmiller has sold out of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Saying he regrets selling the stake too early for his Duquesne Family Office, one of the best investors ever confirmed he has gotten out of the high-flying artificial intelligence (AI) stock at around $80-$95 earlier this year. While he is now watching from the sidelines, Druckenmiller was along for much of the 500% gains in Nvidia over the last three years, generating hundreds of millions in gains for his portfolio. So, what is he buying next? We can see through his 13-F filing with the SEC that he has made two large bets for his portfolio this summer. Here's what Stan Druckenmiller is buying instead of Nvidia right now.Duquesne's largest position today is Coherent (NYSE: COHR), making up close to 10% of the portfolio. The company is a provider of photonics, lasers, and materials for the industrial market. In fact, it serves many different market segments, including manufacturing, communication products for internet and cloud providers, computer chips, and instrumentation for life sciences research. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
