Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 56% of Berkshire's Stake in Apple and Is Piling Into Wall Street's Most Prominent Reverse Stock Split of 2024

There's arguably not a billionaire money manager that garners more attention on Wall Street than Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) chief, Warren Buffett. The accurately dubbed "Oracle of Omaha" has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a mouthwatering aggregate return of more than 5,600,000% since he became CEO almost six decades ago.Riding Buffett's coattails has been a surefire long-term investment strategy. Mirroring his trades is made simple thanks to required Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).No later than 45 calendar days following the end to a quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file Form 13F with the SEC. This filing provides a concise snapshot of which stocks Wall Street's best money managers are buying and selling -- and there's no 13F more anticipated each quarter than Berkshire Hathaway.