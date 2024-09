Billionaires Are Buying Viking Therapeutics Stock Left and Right. Should You Follow Their Lead?

Wall Street investment banks keep pounding the table on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) and its weight loss drug candidate. Predictions vary, but the average analyst who follows the stock thinks it can rise 98% from recent prices.Investment bank analysts aren't the only folks on Wall Street who think the clinical-stage biopharma has a bright future. In the second quarter, billionaire money manager Jeff Yass increased the stake that his Susquehanna International Group has in Viking by about 1.1 million shares. Another billionaire fund manager, Israel Englander, bought about 326,000 shares for his Millennium Management fund.Is now a good time to follow these billionaires and buy some Viking Therapeutics stock? Let's weigh the opportunities in front of the company against some of the risks it presents to investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool