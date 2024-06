BioArctic's Partner Eisai Launches Leqembi In China

(RTTNews) - BioArctic AB's partner Eisai announced that Leqembi (generic name: lecanemab) has been launched in China. Leqembi received approval in January 2024 as a treatment of mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease and mild Alzheimer's disease dementia. China is the third country to launch Leqembi following the United States and Japan.

In China, Leqembi will first be launched in the private market and the price for a 200 mg vial will be CNY 2,508. In collaboration with Eisai, a major Chinese medical insurance company has developed and launched a healthcare insurance plan specifically for Alzheimer's disease including partial coverage of the drug cost.

