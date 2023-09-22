BIOQUAL Declares Dividend

BIOQUAL’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.50 per share for shareholders of record on October 6, 2023, payable on October 27, 2023. This is the twenty-second dividend declared by BIOQUAL.

