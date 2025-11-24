Nanobiotix Aktie
WKN DE: A1J7EB / ISIN: FR0011341205
|
24.11.2025 16:29:00
Biotech Stock Nanobiotix (NBTX) Is Up 660% This Year -- Here's Why the Rally Could Continue
Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) is a French biotechnology stock, and one that has soared 660% in 2025 as of Nov. 18. That's enough to draw investor attention, and to have many wondering if such torrid growth could continue. Well, it could -- because the company has some deep pockets behind it. But it might not. Let's take a closer look.In its own words: "Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of disruptive, physics-based nanotherapeutics. We aim to create products that will transform health outcomes for millions of people with cancer and other challenging diseases."Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nanobiotix SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.