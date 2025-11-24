Nanobiotix Aktie

WKN DE: A1J7EB / ISIN: FR0011341205

24.11.2025 16:29:00

Biotech Stock Nanobiotix (NBTX) Is Up 660% This Year -- Here's Why the Rally Could Continue

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) is a French biotechnology stock, and one that has soared 660% in 2025 as of Nov. 18. That's enough to draw investor attention, and to have many wondering if such torrid growth could continue. Well, it could -- because the company has some deep pockets behind it. But it might not. Let's take a closer look.In its own words: "Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of disruptive, physics-based nanotherapeutics. We aim to create products that will transform health outcomes for millions of people with cancer and other challenging diseases."Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
