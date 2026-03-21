CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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21.03.2026 13:30:00
Bitcoin Just Had Its Worst Start to a Year Ever. History Says April Could Change Everything.
Few things in investing feel quite as disorienting as watching an asset lose nearly half its value in five months while the rest of the market hums along. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has dropped 18% since the start of 2026, with its first 50 days marking the worst-ever start to a year on record, and it's also still down about 41% from its all-time high near $126,000 in October.But Bitcoin's past features many brutal declines that later gave way to recoveries so dramatic they made the prior pain feel like a fever dream. So let's take a look at what history says is likely to come next in April, because it might just switch up the coin's recent narrative completely.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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