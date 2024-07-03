Blackford Capital Buys NN's Industrial Molding

(RTTNews) - Blackford Capital, a private equity firm, announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Industrial Molding Corp. or IMC, an injection molded plastic products maker and a subsidiary of NN, Inc. (NNBR).

The financial terms of the transaction are not known. The transaction is the first add-on acquisition for Blackford portfolio firm Davalor Mold Co., LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of injection molded plastic products primarily for the automotive industry.

Martin Stein, Managing Director of Blackford Capital, said: "Industrial Molding Corporation is an exceptional addition to the Davalor platform, expanding strength of leadership and depth and breadth of capability. With the addition of IMC, we are building a solid foundation for accelerated and sustained growth within the Davalor platform, paving the way for continued expansion and innovation."

Post transaction, Davalor and IMC will operate as separate business units.