BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022, Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.10 per Share

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) ("BCIC” or the "Company,” "we,” "us” or "our”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.10 per share, payable on October 6, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

______________________________________ 1Adjusted NII excludes the reversal of "hypothetical liquidation” basis capital gains incentive fee accrual required under GAAP of approximately $(1.1) million in the second quarter of 2022 and $(0.5) million in the first quarter of 2022, respectively (refer to Supplemental Information for further details).

"We delivered another quarter of strong results and solid origination activity, making further progress in our commitment to build a diversified portfolio with solid risk-adjusted returns,” said James E. Keenan, Chairman and Interim CEO of the Company. "Drawing upon the power of the BlackRock platform, we added 11 new portfolio companies during the quarter, substantially all of which were in senior secured debt. We reached a milestone of 100 portfolio companies, representing significant progress from 47 at the end of 2019.”

"We deployed nearly $74 million in the second quarter – primarily in first lien loans. Approximately 74% of our portfolio consists of first lien investments, consistent with the end of 2021 and up from 34% at the end of 2019. Likewise, non-core investments have continued to decline as a percentage of our portfolio from 16% at the end of 2019 down to just 4% as of the end of this quarter, demonstrating our continued focus on strengthening the portfolio’s asset quality,” Mr. Keenan continued.

"In the third quarter so far, we are seeing a continuation of the level of deployment activity that we have seen in the first half of this year. We are also seeing pricing and structures more favorable to lenders in the private credit market. Amidst the macroeconomic backdrop of high inflation, rising interest rates and slowing consumer demand, we remain vigilant in new underwriting as well as in monitoring our existing portfolio. We believe that our portfolio is well positioned to withstand the impacts of an economic downcycle. During the second quarter, there were no new non-accruals or amendments that resulted in a payment deferral,” Mr. Keenan continued.

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Portfolio Composition First Lien Debt 74% 74% 50% 34% Second Lien Debt 20% 19% 27% 23% Junior Capital1 6% 7% 23% 43% Portfolio Company Count 100 86 55 47 Non-Core Assets Portfolio Company Count2 4 5 6 9 Fair Market Value ("FMV", in Millions) 23 26 42 120 % of investments, at FMV 4% 5% 9% 16%

______________________________________ 1 Includes unsecured/subordinated debt and equity investments. 2 Excludes portfolio companies with zero FMV.

"We are also pleased with our liability management during the quarter, having issued $92.0 million of aggregate principal amount of Notes, which were used along with the proceeds from our revolver to repay our $143.7 million of 2022 Convertible Notes at their maturity in June. As a result of these transactions and combined with our robust net deployments during the quarter, net leverage increased to 0.64x at June 30 from 0.46x at the end of the prior quarter. We maintain ample leverage capacity as we pursue disciplined portfolio growth that we expect will be accretive to NII and provide increased dividend coverage for our stockholders as we progress through the second half of the year,” Mr. Keenan concluded.

Financial Highlights

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 ($'s in millions, except per share data)2 Total Amount Per Share Total Amount Per Share Total Amount Per Share Net Investment Income/(loss) $7.1 $0.10 $6.5 $0.09 $4.8 $0.07 Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) $(9.7) $(0.13) $(1.0) $(0.01) $27.2 $0.36 Basic earnings/(losses) $(2.5) $(0.03) $5.5 $0.07 $32.0 $0.43 Distributions declared $7.4 $0.10 $7.4 $0.10 $7.4 $0.10 Net Investment Income/(loss), as adjusted1 $6.0 $0.08 $6.0 $0.08 $4.8 $0.07 Basic earnings/(losses), as adjusted1 $(3.6) $(0.05) $5.1 $0.07 $32.0 $0.43

______________________________________ 1Non-GAAP basis financial measure, excluding the hypothetical liquidation basis capital gain incentive fee accrual (reversal) under GAAP. See Supplemental Information. 2Totals may not foot due to rounding.

($'s in millions, except per share data) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Total assets $585.3 $533.3 $572.0 $571.7 Investment portfolio, at FMV $557.4 $517.8 $552.6 $549.3 Debt outstanding $237.0 $171.6 $196.9 $193.9 Total net assets $335.4 $346.9 $349.7 $347.2 Net asset value per share $4.57 $4.70 $4.73 $4.68 Net leverage ratio1 0.64x 0.46x 0.56x 0.56x

______________________________________ 1 Calculated as the ratio between (A) debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs, less available cash and receivable for investments sold, plus payables for investments purchased, and (B) NAV.

Business Updates

Issuance of Senior Unsecured Debt: As previously disclosed, on April 21, 2022, the Company entered into a Note Purchase Agreement governing the issuance on June 9, 2022, of $92.0 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes in two tranches to qualified institutional investors in a private placement. The Company issued $35.0 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes with a fixed interest rate of 5.82%, and $57.0 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes bearing interest at a rate equal to SOFR plus 3.14%. The Notes have a maturity date of December 9, 2025. The Company may prepay the Notes at its option, subject to a prepayment premium, in an amount equal to 2% during the first year, 1% during the second year, 0.5% during the third year and none thereafter. In addition, the Company will be obligated to offer to repay the Notes at par if certain change in control events occur. The Notes are general unsecured obligations of the Company that rank pari passu with all outstanding and future unsecured unsubordinated indebtedness issued by the Company. The Company has entered into an interest rate swap agreement with a notional value of $35.0 million for the first three years of the Notes’ term, pursuant to which the Company will pay a floating rate of interest equal to SOFR and will receive a fixed rate of interest equal to 2.633%. For more information, please refer to the Form 8-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) on April 22, 2022.

On June 15, 2022, the Company’s 2022 Convertible Notes matured and the Company fully repaid the aggregate outstanding $143.7 million principal amount (post noteholder conversion) plus outstanding accrued interest. During the quarter, $30,000 of principal was converted to the Company’s common stock at the noteholders’ option pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Convertible Notes indenture. Other Junior Capital Exposure: As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s other junior capital (including unsecured/subordinated debt and equity) exposure, excluding non-core assets, remained low at 5% of the portfolio, down from 6% at December 31, 2021, 21% at December 31, 2020, and 40% at December 31, 2019. During the second quarter, the Company received a partial repayment of $4.2 million on the unsecured debt of Gordon Brothers Finance Company ("GBFC”), a non-accrual investment.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s other junior capital (including unsecured/subordinated debt and equity) exposure, excluding non-core assets, remained low at 5% of the portfolio, down from 6% at December 31, 2021, 21% at December 31, 2020, and 40% at December 31, 2019. During the second quarter, the Company received a partial repayment of $4.2 million on the unsecured debt of Gordon Brothers Finance Company ("GBFC”), a non-accrual investment. Share Repurchase Program : On November 2, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the Company to purchase up to a total of 8,000,000 shares, effective until the earlier of November 2, 2022, or such time that all the authorized shares have been repurchased. During the second quarter, 420,083 shares were repurchased for $1,586,451 at an average price of $3.78 per share, including brokerage commissions. As of June 30, 2022, 7,380,503 shares remained authorized for repurchase.

Second Quarter Financial Updates

GAAP NII was $7.1 million, or approximately $0.10 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (and Adjusted NII was $6.0 million or $0.08 per share). Relative to distributions declared of $0.10 per share, GAAP NII distribution coverage was 97%, up from 88% from the prior quarter. Adjusted NII distribution coverage was 82% for the second quarter, which is consistent with the prior quarter.

NAV decreased to $335.4 million at June 30, 2022, down 3.3% from $346.9 million at March 31, 2022; NAV per share decreased 2.8% to $4.57 per share from the prior quarter, primarily driven by net unrealized losses of $(9.7) million on the portfolio.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we incurred management fees of $1.9 million, and incentive fees based on income of $0.1 million. The payment of the $0.1 million incentive fees based on income was deferred pursuant to our investment management agreement.

GAAP requires that the capital gains incentive fee accrual consider unrealized capital appreciation, as a capital gains incentive fee would be payable if such unrealized capital appreciation were realized on a "hypothetical liquidation” basis. Additionally, if the resulting calculation amount is negative or, if at the end of the annual measurement period (or every June 30) unrealized capital appreciation has not been realized, the accrual for GAAP may result in the reduction or reversal of incentive fees on capital gains previously accrued. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a capital gains incentive fees reduction of $(1.1) million was recorded on that basis (refer to Supplemental Information below for further details) and at June 30, 2022, the balance of accrued incentive fees on capital gains was zero. There can be no assurance that such unrealized capital appreciation will actually be realized during each annual measurement period, or that any accrued capital gains incentive fee will become payable under our investment management agreement or the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Amounts ultimately paid under the investment management agreement will be consistent with the formula reflected in the agreement.

Portfolio and Investment Activity*

Three Months Ended ($’s in millions) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Investment deployments $73.5 $44.0 $88.9 Investment exits $25.1 $78.7 $25.4 Number of portfolio company investments at the end of period 100 93 74 Weighted average yield of debt and income producing equity securities, at FMV 9.3% 8.5% 8.6% % of Portfolio invested in Secured debt, at FMV 94% 92% 85% % of Portfolio invested in Unsecured/subordinated debt, at FMV 4% 5% 5% % of Portfolio invested in Equity, at FMV 2% 3% 10% Average investment by portfolio company, at amortized cost $6.3 $6.3 $8.4 *Balance sheet amounts and yield information above are as of period end

We deployed $73.5 million during the quarter while exits and repayments totaled $25.1 million, resulting in a $48.4 million net increase in our portfolio. Deployments consisted of eleven new portfolio companies and six investments/fundings into existing portfolio companies, which are outlined as follows:



New Portfolio Companies $11.4 million SOFR ("S”) + 7.50% first lien term loan to InMoment, Inc., a provider of customer experience management software and analytical solutions; $7.4 million S + 5.75% first lien term loan, $0.5 million unfunded delayed draw term loan, and $0.5 million unfunded revolver to Kaseya Inc., a provider of cloud-based IT management solutions; $5.5 million S + 6.00% first lien term loan, and $0.6 million unfunded revolver to SEP Eiger Bidco Ltd. (Beqom), a global provider of compensation management software; $5.2 million S + 6.25% first lien term loan and $0.4 million unfunded revolver to OCM Luxembourg Baccarat Bidco S.A.R.L. (Interblock), a developer, supplier and lessor of electronic table game products; $5.0 million S + 7.75% second lien term loan to DTI Holdco, Inc. (Epiq Systems, Inc.), a global technology enabled legal service provider, offering solutions to corporate and law firm clients; $3.8 million S + 6.00% first lien term loan and $1.5 million unfunded delayed draw term loan to PHC Buyer, LLC (Patriot Home Care), a provider of home personal care services; $3.3 million S + 6.00% first lien term loan, $0.2 million funded revolver (with an additional $0.3 million unfunded portion), and $1.1 million unfunded delayed draw term loan to CSG Buyer, Inc. (Core States), a provider of architectural, design, engineering, specialty program management services and signage solutions; $2.6 million S + 6.50% first lien term loan to Peloton Interactive, Inc., a provider of connected fitness products and subscription-based streaming of instructor-led fitness classes; $1.5 million S + 7.25% first lien term loan and $1.5 million unfunded delayed draw term loan to Grey Orange Incorporated, a provider of warehouse management and order fulfillment solutions; $0.9 million S + 6.00% first lien term loan and $2.1 million unfunded delayed draw term loan to Peter C. Foy & Associates Insurance Services, LLC (PCF Insurance), a national retail property and casualty insurance broker; and $0.1 million funded revolver (with an additional $0.3 million unfunded portion) and $7.3 million S + 6.00% unfunded first lien delayed draw term loan to Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC, a provider of comprehensive independent wealth management services to affluent and high net worth clients.



Incremental Investment/Funding Primarily in the Following Existing Portfolio Companies $5.9 million of S + 7.00% first lien term loan to AlphaSense, Inc.; $5.8 million of S + 7.00% first lien term loan and $5.8 million unfunded delayed draw term loan to Persado, Inc.; $3.5 million of S + 7.50% second lien term loan to Outcomes Group Holdings, Inc.; $3.2 million S + 6.25% first lien term loan and $0.6 million unfunded revolver to James Perse Enterprises, Inc.; $3.1 million S + 6.50% first lien delayed draw term loan funding (with an additional $3.2 million remaining unfunded) and $0.4 million unfunded revolver to Homerenew Buyer, Inc.; and $2.3 million S + 7.50% to BW Holding, Inc. (Brook & Whittle), which includes $1.9 million of second lien term loan and $0.4 million of delayed draw term loan funding. Sales, exits, and repayments were primarily concentrated in four complete exits in portfolio company investments and two partial paydowns: $6.7 million full repayment of first lien loans in Tempus, LLC (Epic Staffing); $6.4 million repayment of first lien term loans in Rhode Holdings, Inc. (Kaseya); $4.2 million partial repayment of unsecured term loan in GBFC, a non-accrual investment; $3.0 million full repayment of first lien term loan in SEP Vulcan Acquisition, Inc. (Tasktop); $2.6 million partial repayment of first lien term loan in MBS Opco, LLC; and $1.0 million full repayment of first lien term loan in Puppet, Inc.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, there were no new non-accrual investments. As of June 30, 2022, there were three non-accrual investment positions, representing approximately 3.5% and 12.3% of total debt and preferred stock investments, at fair value and cost, respectively, as compared to three non-accrual investment positions of approximately 4.5% and 14.1% of total debt and preferred stock investments at fair value and cost, respectively, as of March 31, 2022. The weighted average internal investment rating of the portfolio at FMV at June 30, 2022 declined slightly to 1.27 as compared to 1.25 at March 31, 2022 and improved from 1.37 at June 30, 2021.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net unrealized losses were $(9.7) million, primarily attributable to spread widening and general market declines that occurred during the quarter. There were no realized gains or losses during the quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2022, we had $22.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $119.0 million of availability under our credit facility, subject to leverage restrictions, resulting in approximately $141.4 million of availability for deployment into portfolio company investments including current unfunded commitments. Committed but unfunded portfolio obligations at June 30, 2022 were $69.5 million, at par. We believe there is sufficient liquidity to meet all of the Company’s obligations and deploy new capital consistent with our strategy.

Net leverage, adjusted for available cash, receivables for investments sold, payables for investments purchased and unamortized debt issuance costs, was 0.64x at quarter-end, and our 240% asset coverage ratio provided the Company with additional debt capacity of $119.0 million under its asset coverage requirements, subject to borrowing capacity and borrowing base restrictions. Further, as of June 30, 2022, approximately 86% of our assets were invested in qualifying assets, exceeding the 70% regulatory requirement of a business development company.

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on October 6, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.

The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. We invest primarily in middle-market companies in the form of senior debt securities and loans, and our investment portfolio may include junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (Unaudited) Investments at fair value: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost of $540,873,730 and $520,501,274) $534,465,028 $526,504,945 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (cost of $4,921,145 and $5,027,616) 4,255,178 4,131,978 Controlled investments (cost of $84,922,381 and $89,097,765) 18,674,073 21,927,071 Total investments at fair value (cost of $630,717,256 and $614,626,655) 557,394,279 552,563,994 Cash and cash equivalents 22,357,869 12,750,121 Interest, dividends and fees receivable 2,750,717 3,671,722 Deferred debt issuance costs 1,285,143 1,511,418 Due from broker 1,097,291 — Receivable for investments sold 81,034 690,550 Prepaid expenses and other assets 378,496 788,469 Total assets $585,344,829 $571,976,274 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred issuance costs of $1,030,354 and $425,272) $236,969,646 $196,875,330 Distributions payable 7,363,184 7,392,972 Management fees payable 1,947,167 2,122,519 Income incentive fees payable 69,343 170,002 Accrued capital gains incentive fees — 1,544,569 Interest and debt related payables 739,153 601,379 Payable for investments purchased 597,517 11,679,798 Accrued administrative expenses 299,262 384,225 Interest rate swap at fair value 198,694 — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,716,216 1,553,507 Total liabilities 249,900,182 222,324,301 Net assets Common stock, par value $.001 per share, 200,000,000 common shares authorized, 84,481,797 and 84,478,251 issued and 73,354,142 and 73,876,987 outstanding 84,482 84,478 Paid-in capital in excess of par 848,052,543 852,360,178 Distributable earnings (losses) (442,176,304) (434,303,297) Treasury stock at cost, 11,127,655 and 10,601,264 shares held (70,516,074) (68,489,386) Total net assets 335,444,647 349,651,973 Total liabilities and net assets $585,344,829 $571,976,274 Net assets per share $4.57 $4.73

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Investment income Interest income (excluding PIK): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $11,646,011 $9,210,827 $23,252,914 $17,260,077 Non-controlled, affiliated investments — — — 11,867 Controlled investments — 135,371 — 718,571 PIK interest income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 126,140 815,710 249,158 1,596,389 Non-controlled, affiliated investments 116,572 117,985 232,468 237,014 Dividend income (excluding PIK): Non-controlled, affiliated investments — — — 71,500 Controlled investments — 536,908 — 1,047,975 PIK dividend income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 78,729 — 154,611 — Other income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 301,503 40,958 562,091 186,990 Total investment income 12,268,955 10,857,759 24,451,242 21,130,383 Operating expenses Interest and other debt expenses 2,860,691 2,969,177 5,589,642 5,722,273 Management fees 1,947,167 1,775,684 4,007,031 3,575,450 Incentive fees on income 69,343 — 88,356 — Incentive fees on capital gains(1) (1,073,068) — (1,544,569) — Administrative expenses 299,262 314,886 664,769 637,001 Professional fees 207,489 254,834 510,346 666,993 Insurance expense 196,114 201,597 395,872 400,961 Director fees 153,125 153,125 306,250 306,250 Investment advisor expenses 25,819 87,500 51,638 175,000 Other operating expenses 462,797 258,232 766,596 613,514 Total expenses, before incentive fee waiver 5,148,739 6,015,035 10,835,931 12,097,442 Incentive fee waiver — — — — Total expenses, net of incentive fee waiver 5,148,739 6,015,035 10,835,931 12,097,442 Net investment income(1) 7,120,216 4,842,724 13,615,311 9,032,941 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments, Interest rate swap and foreign currency: Net realized gain (loss): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments — 6,773 825,913 (639,501) Non-controlled, affiliated investments — — — (7,989,591) Controlled investments — (8,749,931) — (11,040,074) Net realized gain (loss) — (8,743,158) 825,913 (19,669,166) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (9,875,353) 27,464,721 (12,412,374) 37,333,277 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (352,787) 153,217 229,671 6,988,190 Controlled investments 766,458 8,689,595 922,387 14,826,843 Interest rate swap (198,694) — (198,694) — Foreign currency translation — (381,379) — (285,360) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (9,660,376) 35,926,154 (11,459,010) 58,862,950 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) (9,660,376) 27,182,996 (10,633,097) 39,193,784 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $(2,540,160) $32,025,720 $2,982,214 $48,226,725 Net investment income per share—basic(1) $0.10 $0.07 $0.18 $0.12 Earnings (loss) per share—basic(1) $(0.03) $0.43 $0.04 $0.65 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 73,667,822 74,150,425 73,744,580 74,292,637 Net investment income per share—diluted(1)(2) $0.10 $0.07 $0.18 $0.12 Earnings (loss) per share—diluted(1)(2) $(0.03) $0.38 $0.04 $0.58 Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted 87,860,082 91,144,162 89,329,839 91,286,374

(1) Net investment income and per share amounts displayed above are net of the reversal for incentive fees on capital gains which is reflected on a hypothetical liquidation basis in accordance with GAAP for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022. Refer to Supplemental Information section below for further details and as adjusted figures that reflect that there were no incentive fees on capital gains realized and payable to the Advisor during such periods. (2) For the three and sixth month periods ended June 30, 2022, the impact of the hypothetical conversion of the 2022 Convertible Notes was antidilutive.

Supplemental Information

The Company reports its financial results on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”) basis; however, management believes that evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP basis financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to assess ongoing operations and, for the reasons described below, considers them to be effective indicators, for both management and investors, of the Company’s financial performance over time. The Company’s management does not advocate that investors consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company records its liability for incentive fees based on capital gains by performing a hypothetical liquidation basis calculation at the end of each reporting period, as required by GAAP, which assumes that all unrealized capital appreciation and depreciation is realized as of the reporting date. It should be noted that incentive fees based on capital gains (if any) are not due and payable until the end of the annual measurement period, or every June 30. The incremental incentive fees disclosed for a given period are not necessarily indicative of actual full year results. Changes in the economic environment, financial markets and other parameters used in determining such estimates could cause actual results to differ and such differences could be material. There can be no assurance that unrealized capital appreciation and depreciation will be realized in the future, or that any accrued capital gains incentive fee will become payable. Incentive fee amounts on capital gains actually paid by the Company will specifically exclude consideration of unrealized capital appreciation, consistent with requirements under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Company’s investment management agreement. For a more detailed description of the Company’s incentive fees, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, on file with the SEC.

Computations for the periods below are derived from the Company's financial statements as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP Basis: Net Investment Income $7,120,216 $4,842,724 $13,615,311 $9,032,941 Net Investment Income per share 0.10 0.07 0.18 0.12 Addback: GAAP incentive fee (reversal) based on capital gains (1,073,068) — (1,544,569) — Addback: GAAP incentive fee based on Income net of incentive fee waiver (if any) 69,343 — 88,356 — Pre-Incentive Fee1: Net Investment Income $6,116,491 $4,842,724 $12,159,098 $9,032,941 Net Investment Income per share 0.08 0.07 0.16 0.12 Less: Incremental incentive fee based on Income net of incentive fee waiver (if any) (69,343) — (88,356) — As Adjusted2: Net Investment Income $6,047,148 $4,842,724 $12,070,742 $9,032,941 Net Investment Income per share 0.08 0.07 0.16 0.12 1 Pre-Incentive Fee: Amounts are adjusted to remove all incentive fees. Such fees have been accrued (reversed) but are not due and payable at the reporting date. 2 As Adjusted: Amounts are adjusted to remove the GAAP accrual (reversal) for incentive fee based on capital gains, and to include only the incremental incentive fee based on income. Adjusted amounts reflect the fact that no incentive fee on capital gains was realized and payable to the Advisor during the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Under the Current Management Agreement, incentive fee based on income is calculated for each calendar quarter and may be paid on a quarterly basis if certain thresholds are met. Amounts reflected the Company’s ongoing operating results and reflect the Company’s financial performance over time.

