Bluestone Experts Explain the Difference Between Honed and Sawn Bluestone

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone, also known as basalt, is one of the more popular material choices not only for buildings and commercial projects but for home and landscaping jobs as well. There is a lot to consider when choosing the best type of bluestone for a project: price point, durability, and (sometimes most importantly) aesthetic qualities, such as finish. To help explain the characteristics of various bluestone tile finishes, Melbourne-based bluestone experts Edwards Slate and Stone break down the difference between honed and sawn bluestone.

Honed and sawn refer to the different ways that bluestone tiles are finished. Each finish results in a different visual result, dictating the colour and aesthetic characteristics of the tiles. Both finishes have good qualities and are suitable for a range of different projects, though many builders and landscapers have a preference for a certain type of finish depending on the specific job.

A sawn finish, explains Edwards Slate and Stone, is a bluestone tile that has been left in its original finish after the first cut. This type of finish tends to look more jagged and rough as the marks from the sawing process can often be seen on the stone. Sawn bluestone is characterised by a light shade of blue-grey. It's known for giving a classic bluestone look. This finish ensures that the bluestone will be extremely durable over time, making it ideal for high-traffic areas: footpaths, walkways, pool areas, driveways and more. It is non-slip and can withstand high temperatures, so it's a popular choice for outdoor pool and landscaping jobs.

On the other hand, a honed bluestone finish has been honed then buffed using abrasives. This process gives the tiles a very smooth, non-porous finish and removes scratches and stains. The colour of honed bluestone tends to be a darker grey, resulting in a more traditional look. A honed finish makes for an extremely long-lasting, durable tile that's also stylish. This is a great choice for outdoor barbecue and entertaining areas as well as indoor bathrooms, floors and walls.

Edwards Slate and Stone also notes a common misconception that catspaw is another type of finish on bluestone tiles . Catspaw is a phenomenon that occurs naturally when the bluestone is formed. The gas, heat and pressure from the volcanoes create tiny holes in the basalt - those holes are known as catspaw. Although they are a defining characteristic of bluestone tiles, they are not caused by a certain finishing process.

Both honed and sawn finishes are suitable for a large range of different applications; to get the best out of any project, consult the best providers of bluestone pavers Melbourne -wide, Edwards Slate and Stone. Contact them today to get started.

