06.10.2024 14:08:00

Boeing's in Big Trouble: Now Its Union Wants a Pension

"Bethlehem Steel was a giant. You knew if you worked for a place like that, you were ... set for life." -- Wife of a Bethlehem Steel workerI've been writing for The Motley Fool for a long time, but that line -- quoted in one of my very first columns, way back in 2005 -- still haunts me. As I continued in the article:Bethlehem Steel went bankrupt, and retirees who thought they were "set for life" found themselves out in the cold instead. As Lantz Metz, a historian with the National Canal Museum, pointed out, "The human tragedy [of Bethlehem Steel] is not so much the loss of jobs. ... The human tragedy is the many, many people who were dependent on benefits which they thought were guaranteed."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

