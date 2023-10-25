Boost Efficiency and Policyholder Satisfaction with Assurant’s New Guidewire Marketplace Apps

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Assurant’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators are now available to ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Assurant leveraged its history of innovation, proven risk management and compliance expertise, and customer experience focus to create two solutions that streamline what were once tedious processes for insurers. Now, those solutions, HOIVerify? and Carrier Direct Endorsement?, can be integrated with Guidewire to elevate insurer efficiency.

Assurant’s HOIVerify? Accelerator for PolicyCenter facilitates automatic data exchange between insurers and mortgage servicers to decrease required manual data exchange for all involved parties, increasing policyholder satisfaction. With this app, evidence of homeowners insurance is verified and updated real-time, improving the speed and accuracy of the process overall, and therefore, the customer experience.

Assurant’s Carrier Direct Endorsement? (CDE) Accelerator for ClaimCenter expedites the availability of claim funds for claimants, which allows them to begin home repairs as soon as possible. The app enables insurers to transmit claim information to Assurant and quickly receive back payment instructions. In most cases, insurers can issue a payment directly to the claimant and omit the mortgage lender’s name on the check, reducing claim cycle time, costs, and manual labor. With the CDE app, claimants can receive the claim funds they need quickly, easily, and frustration-free.

"Assurant is focused on creating seamless and frictionless solutions for insurers that facilitate better customer experiences for policyholders,” said Greg Tuttle, SVP, Global Housing Product Line Executive, Assurant. "Assurant’s HOIVerify? and Carrier Direct Endorsement? solutions modernize the slow and labor-intensive processes of the industry, increasing policyholder satisfaction.”

"We congratulate Assurant on the release of its new ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter apps,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. "Assurant’s innovative technology helps to modernize and optimize important insurance processes. Integrating them with Guidewire only serves to improve efficiency and ease for insurers even further.”

Assurant is a "New to Connections” sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2023. For more information on the integration, visit the Assurant booth (N6) at Connections.

About Assurant, Inc.

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @Assurant.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 185 solution partners providing over 215 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

