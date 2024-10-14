Boundless Bio CFO Jami Rubin Steps Down For Personal Reasons

(RTTNews) - Oncology company Boundless Bio (BOLD) announced Monday that Jami Rubin has stepped down from her role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for personal reasons.

Boundless Bio does not currently plan to hire a successor CFO at this time. The company said David Hinkle, Senior Vice President, Finance and Controller, will maintain responsibility for the company's Finance operations and assume the roles of principal financial and accounting officer.

Hinkle has served as Vice President, Finance and Controller of Boundless Bio since June 2021. He has a wealth of financial and technical accounting knowledge and experience stemming from over 25 years in the industry.

Prior to Boundless, Hinkle served as Vice President, Finance and Controller at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. He also served in similar capacities at Ignyta, Receptos, Somaxon Pharmaceuticals and Digirad. He began his career at Deloitte.