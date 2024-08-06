06.08.2024 13:47:13

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $5.533 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $6.555 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.880 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.1% to $98.898 million from $65.453 million last year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $5.533 Mln. vs. $6.555 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.20 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $98.898 Mln vs. $65.453 Mln last year.

