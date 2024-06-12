Boxlight Board Confirms Dale Strang As CEO

(RTTNews) - Boxlight Corp. (BOXL), a provider of interactive technology solutions, announced Wednesday that the Board of Directors has unanimously voted to name Dale Strang as Boxlight's Chief Executive Officer. Strang was appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer in January 2024.

Strang is an accomplished consumer technology, media and entertainment executive with over 35 years of experience. He has been a director of Boxlight since 2017 and has served on multiple committees, including as chair of the Company's compensation committee.

Most recently, he served as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Johnson Controls International plc from June 2018 to July 2023. Previously, he was Senior Vice President, Media Strategy & Operations for Healthline Media.

Before that, Strang was President and CEO of Viximo as well as President and CEO of SpinMedia. He also previously served as Executive Vice President & General Manager for IGN Entertainment, Inc., playing a key role in growing IGN until it was sold to News Corporation's Fox Interactive Media unit in 2005.